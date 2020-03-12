The Hong Kong government says the ‘degree and extent of violence committed by radical protesters’ in the city was ‘unprecedented’. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong hits back at US report on ‘police brutality’, saying city has been dealing with unprecedented protest violence
- US State Department’s annual report on human rights in China mentions ‘police brutality’ in Hong Kong
- But city government says police were ‘duty-bound to take appropriate actions’ to restore law and order
Topic | Human rights
The Hong Kong government says the ‘degree and extent of violence committed by radical protesters’ in the city was ‘unprecedented’. Photo: Sam Tsang