The Hong Kong government says the ‘degree and extent of violence committed by radical protesters’ in the city was ‘unprecedented’. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong hits back at US report on ‘police brutality’, saying city has been dealing with unprecedented protest violence

  • US State Department’s annual report on human rights in China mentions ‘police brutality’ in Hong Kong
  • But city government says police were ‘duty-bound to take appropriate actions’ to restore law and order
Topic |   Human rights
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 4:36pm, 12 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong government says the ‘degree and extent of violence committed by radical protesters’ in the city was ‘unprecedented’. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Phila Siu

Phila Siu

Phila Siu, also known as Bobby, has been a journalist since 2009. He has reported on human rights, security, politics, and society in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University and a human rights law master's degree from the University of Hong Kong.

Human rights