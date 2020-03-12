Staff at the headquarters of public broadcaster RTHK got a letter from their boss on Thursday responding to recent criticisms leveled by Hong Kong’s police commissioner. Photo: Dickson Lee
RTHK chief defends Headliner’s role as satire, but says ‘aspiration to serve’ bonds Hong Kong’s various departments

  • Leung Ka-wing’s letter to staff at broadcaster says long-running programme an ‘effective outlet’ for public resentments
  • But network not above criticism and continues to look for ways to improve, he says
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:40pm, 12 Mar, 2020

