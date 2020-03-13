The Wang Chau development in Yuen Long is expected to be completed by 2025-26, yielding 4,000 units for a population of about 12,300. Photo: Martin Chan
Lawmakers question unusual drop in development cost of controversial Wang Chau public housing project in Hong Kong

  • Legislators ask if there has been a mistake in the estimate, singling out consultancy Arup for blame and pointing to a previous violation by firm
  • Concern centres on new evaluation leading to income loss for workers, but government says drop is expected amid economic downturn
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 8:28pm, 13 Mar, 2020

