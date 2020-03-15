Richard Tsoi says while he has resigned from party duties with regret, he will not change his stance on the matter. Photo: David Wong
Core member of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party resigns from duties after joint petition from colleagues against his criticism of restaurants barring mainland Chinese
- Richard Tsoi comes under fire from 64 colleagues but stands his ground, pointing out that people from other countries with infections are still served
- Party condemns government over what it sees as incompetence in handling of health crisis, and says it supports ‘self-protection’ measures of businesses
Topic | Anti-mainland China sentiments
