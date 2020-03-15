Riot police in front of water barriers at the heavily guarded government headquarters in Tamar. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Police bill of about HK$95 million for water barriers, security props ‘split among 22 Hong Kong government agencies and not identified in budget’
- Government source raises alarm on ‘allocation warrants’ in which departments foot the bill for each other, as lawmaker questions if force has abused practice
- Spokesman for administration says offices and policy bureaus paid police for security enhancement measures, listing costs under their own accounts
Topic | Hong Kong protests
