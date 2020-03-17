Opposition councillors who took control of 17 of Hong Kong’s 18 district councillors hoped to launch local investigations into allege police abuses. Three months later, those hopes have largely been quashed. Photo: Dickson Lee
Attempts to probe alleged abuses by Hong Kong police fizzle as district councils told they are overstepping authority
- Two government sources say pushback from the Security Bureau has played a key role in seeing the fledgling committees quashed
- One opposition councillor claims double standard, citing passage of motions on citywide issues by pro-Beijing councils in the past
