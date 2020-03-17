There is little consensus around the idea of using primaries to determine opposition candidates for September. Some fear splitting votes will see the pro-democracy camp lose out on seats. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong pro-democracy camp split over holding internal ballots to maximise its chances in Legislative Council elections

  • Pan-democrats riding high, but failure to whittle down candidates for Legislative Council elections in September could cost them gains
  • Younger candidates in the ascendant on back of the anti-government protests are largely resistant to taking part in primary elections
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 1:45pm, 17 Mar, 2020

