There is little consensus around the idea of using primaries to determine opposition candidates for September. Some fear splitting votes will see the pro-democracy camp lose out on seats. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong pro-democracy camp split over holding internal ballots to maximise its chances in Legislative Council elections
- Pan-democrats riding high, but failure to whittle down candidates for Legislative Council elections in September could cost them gains
- Younger candidates in the ascendant on back of the anti-government protests are largely resistant to taking part in primary elections
Topic | Hong Kong politics
