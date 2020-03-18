Pro-establishment lawmaker Eunice Yung has quit a primary race to be her party’s candidate in the Legco elections. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong lawmaker pulls out of New People’s Party primary election for Legislative Council candidacy

  • Eunice Yung drops out of primary election to be her party’s candidate for New Territories East constituency in Legislative Council polls
  • The incumbent says the contest is a fix and accuses her rival of failing to serve the constituency
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
SCMP
Kimmy Chung and Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:15am, 18 Mar, 2020

