Pro-establishment lawmaker Eunice Yung has quit a primary race to be her party’s candidate in the Legco elections. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong lawmaker pulls out of New People’s Party primary election for Legislative Council candidacy
- Eunice Yung drops out of primary election to be her party’s candidate for New Territories East constituency in Legislative Council polls
- The incumbent says the contest is a fix and accuses her rival of failing to serve the constituency
