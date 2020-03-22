While most civil servants will once again be working from home from March 23, lawmakers are expected to convene regular weekly meetings in order to pass a temporary government funding measure. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong legislature to vote on temporary funding next week despite work-from-home order amid Covid-19 spike

  • The HK$215.9 billion proposal would fund necessary government operations until the full budget unveiled in February can be approved
  • Opposition lawmakers have used procedural techniques to delay a vote, demanding the police force and Carrie Lam’s office be stripped of funding
Alvin Lum
Updated: 10:42pm, 22 Mar, 2020

