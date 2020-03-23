Hong Kong’s pubs and bars could be ordered to close in the fight against the coronavirus. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong may order pubs and bars to close in fight against pandemic, as government warns businesses to prepare for ‘extreme circumstances’

  • Cases in the city have been directly linked to party hotspot Lan Kwai Fong
  • Top government adviser says authorities are considering shutdown but rejects calls to close borders to all foreign visitors
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Victor Ting and Natalie Wong

Updated: 3:19pm, 23 Mar, 2020

