Hong Kong’s pubs and bars could be ordered to close in the fight against the coronavirus. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong may order pubs and bars to close in fight against pandemic, as government warns businesses to prepare for ‘extreme circumstances’
- Cases in the city have been directly linked to party hotspot Lan Kwai Fong
- Top government adviser says authorities are considering shutdown but rejects calls to close borders to all foreign visitors
