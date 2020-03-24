Macau has been praised in Hong Kong for its ban on all foreign tourists since last Wednesday, a move which was later followed by Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Macau to ban all non-residents with travel history from entering or transiting through the city from Wednesday

  • Macau citizens or residents from Hong Kong or Taiwan will be quarantined for 14 days
  • Those arriving from mainland China, except from Hubei province, will be put under medical surveillance
Alvin Lum
Updated: 1:50pm, 24 Mar, 2020

