Andrew Cheung is to be Hong Kong’s next chief justice. Photo: May Tse
Andrew Cheung to be Hong Kong’s next chief justice, but city’s leader Carrie Lam fears politics could delay appointment

  • Chief executive praises new top judge as man of ‘high integrity’ and ‘exceptional leadership’
  • But opposition lawmakers could hold things up in Legislative Council, where important committee has been gridlocked for six months
Natalie Wong and Gary Cheung

Updated: 1:11pm, 24 Mar, 2020

