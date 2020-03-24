Andrew Cheung is to be Hong Kong’s next chief justice. Photo: May Tse
Andrew Cheung to be Hong Kong’s next chief justice, but city’s leader Carrie Lam fears politics could delay appointment
- Chief executive praises new top judge as man of ‘high integrity’ and ‘exceptional leadership’
- But opposition lawmakers could hold things up in Legislative Council, where important committee has been gridlocked for six months
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Andrew Cheung is to be Hong Kong’s next chief justice. Photo: May Tse