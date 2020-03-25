Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip Tak-kuen (left) announces the plan to send four government-chartered flights to Hubei. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Hong Kong sending rescue flights to collect 500 residents stranded in Hubei province

  • Four flights to depart over the course of Wednesday and Thursday
  • Mainland affairs minister Patrick Nip says evacuations necessary despite lockdown in province being lifted
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Alvin Lum
Updated: 10:14am, 25 Mar, 2020

