Coronavirus: ban public gatherings in Hong Kong rather than sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants, says senior government adviser

  • Executive Council member Ronny Tong questions logic behind proposed ban
  • Tong says socialising in public should be limited to groups of four for 14 days
Alvin Lum
Updated: 11:54am, 25 Mar, 2020

Executive Council member Ronny Tong said banning the sale of alcohol may do nothing more than cause a public backlash. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
