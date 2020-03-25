A delay in passage of a temporary funding bill could have undermined the city’s fight against the coronavirus treasury minister James Henry Lau said on March 25. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government’s temporary funding package passes legislature without opposition votes
- Pan-democrat lawmakers questioned why package, needed to cover expenses until new budget is approved, included billions for police
- But financial services secretary said proposal included vital cash for protective gear needed amid outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
