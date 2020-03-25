A delay in passage of a temporary funding bill could have undermined the city’s fight against the coronavirus treasury minister James Henry Lau said on March 25. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong government’s temporary funding package passes legislature without opposition votes

  • Pan-democrat lawmakers questioned why package, needed to cover expenses until new budget is approved, included billions for police
  • But financial services secretary said proposal included vital cash for protective gear needed amid outbreak
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sum Lok-kei
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 4:33pm, 25 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A delay in passage of a temporary funding bill could have undermined the city’s fight against the coronavirus treasury minister James Henry Lau said on March 25. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE