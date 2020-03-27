Cheng Lai-king (left) at a meeting with Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung. Cheng was arrested for sedition earlier this week. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Government adviser Ronny Tong defends Hong Kong police’s use of sedition laws, after arrest of opposition politician Cheng Lai-king
- Executive councillor insists age-old statute offers the only legislation against hate crimes in the city
- But top legal scholar says it now flies in the face of freedoms guaranteed under the Basic Law, and would be challenged in court
