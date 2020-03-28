Kwong Wing Cafe in Tsim Sha Tsui, where a sign says staff only speak Cantonese. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Language barriers: some Hong Kong restaurants still cite Covid-19 in turning away Mandarin speakers – but at what cost?
- While many have decried the policy as discriminatory, the city’s Equal Opportunities Commission has been largely powerless to stop it
- Analysts believe the city’s roiling political environment since protests kicked off last June has played a role in the mainlander bans
