St Paul’s Co-educational College in Mid-levels. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: St Paul’s Co-educational College should postpone alumni association election meeting, advisers to Hong Kong’s leader urge

  • Cabinet member Ronny Tong calls for caution even as gathering is exempted from government ban and the body has to fulfil a company ordinance
  • Health expert Professor David Hui suggests using webcast to avoid a large group at a venue
Gary Cheung
Updated: 11:00am, 30 Mar, 2020

