A customer shops alone amid empty shelves at a supermarket in Mong Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: Many Hongkongers find disruption to social life tougher to handle amid curbs to contain epidemic, says survey

  • Nearly 54 per cent of survey respondents report the outbreak having substantial adverse effects on their social life
  • About 34 per cent said the negative impact on their finances was substantial
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
SCMP
Natalie Wong and Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:50pm, 31 Mar, 2020

A customer shops alone amid empty shelves at a supermarket in Mong Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE