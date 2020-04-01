Hongkongers surveyed in an exclusive Post poll rated the government’s inability to procure masks and other protective equipment one of its most distressing failing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents unhappy with Covid-19 response – and surgical masks one big reason why, Post survey shows

  • Overwhelming majority of respondents say they, not the city government, will deserve credit if epidemic is beaten
  • Survey shows level of dissatisfaction with government response climbs along with income, education levels
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Tony Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:36am, 1 Apr, 2020

Hongkongers surveyed in an exclusive Post poll rated the government’s inability to procure masks and other protective equipment one of its most distressing failing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE