Hongkongers surveyed in an exclusive Post poll rated the government’s inability to procure masks and other protective equipment one of its most distressing failing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong residents unhappy with Covid-19 response – and surgical masks one big reason why, Post survey shows
- Overwhelming majority of respondents say they, not the city government, will deserve credit if epidemic is beaten
- Survey shows level of dissatisfaction with government response climbs along with income, education levels
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hongkongers surveyed in an exclusive Post poll rated the government’s inability to procure masks and other protective equipment one of its most distressing failing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Xiaomei Chen