Police officers check customers in a pub in Tsim Sha Tsui are abiding by new social distancing laws. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: wealthy and more educated people are unhappier with Hong Kong government’s handling of outbreak, survey shows
- Chinese University poll commissioned by the Post shows disparity between economic groups
- Dissatisfaction highest over border control measures and administration’s procurement of protective equipment
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Police officers check customers in a pub in Tsim Sha Tsui are abiding by new social distancing laws. Photo: Edmond So