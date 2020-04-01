Police officers check customers in a pub in Tsim Sha Tsui are abiding by new social distancing laws. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: wealthy and more educated people are unhappier with Hong Kong government’s handling of outbreak, survey shows

  • Chinese University poll commissioned by the Post shows disparity between economic groups
  • Dissatisfaction highest over border control measures and administration’s procurement of protective equipment
Natalie Wong and Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:31pm, 1 Apr, 2020

