A Best Mart 360 inside the Sha King Shopping Centre (pictured) was attacked with three petrol bombs in the early hours of March 2. Photo: Handout.
Manhunt under way as Best Mart 360 becomes latest target in string of Hong Kong firebombings

  • Police are searching for two black clad suspects after three petrol bombs were hurled into the snack shop at about 2.30am on Thursday
  • Only a day earlier, the force revealed that police facilities had been hit 17 times since January after a message encouraging the attacks was posted to Telegram
Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:05pm, 2 Apr, 2020

