People on a footbridge outside the government headquarters in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
42 Hong Kong civil servants suspended over protest arrests, even with ‘no guilt presumed’ and legal proceedings under way, authorities say

  • Civil Service Bureau also says it is looking into calls from pro-Beijing camp for all employees to swear allegiance to the Basic Law
  • A civil servant who is suspended would normally have not more than 50 per cent of his or her salary withheld upon being charged with a criminal offence
Kimmy Chung and Alvin Lum

Updated: 6:35pm, 2 Apr, 2020

