Police fire tear gas against protesters in Sham Shui Po in August 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police fired tear gas at anti-government protesters in an ‘uncontrolled and allegedly malicious manner’ UN-appointed experts claim

  • UN special rapporteurs make public their letter after saying they received no response to inquiries sent nearly two months ago
  • City authorities say they have provided an answer to Beijing to be forwarded to the global body
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum
Alvin Lum

Updated: 7:04am, 3 Apr, 2020

Police fire tear gas against protesters in Sham Shui Po in August 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE