Martin Lee and other pro-democracy figures burn papers representing the Basic Law in February 1990, months before the mini-constitution came into force. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Is Hong Kong’s Basic Law standing firm at 30?
- On April 4, 1990, China’s legislature endorsed a mini-constitution for Hong Kong, five years in the making
- Three decades later, with political tension on the rise, some say it needs amending – while others fear what those amendments might be
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
Martin Lee and other pro-democracy figures burn papers representing the Basic Law in February 1990, months before the mini-constitution came into force. Photo: SCMP Pictures