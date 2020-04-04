Pro-democracy supporters celebrate as the results come in for last November’s district council elections. Photo: AP
Hong Kong district council election data reveals turnout now highest among young people, driven to the ballot box by anti-government protests
- Under-35s leapfrog all other age categories to record the highest percentage turnout at 2019 district council elections
- Young people motivated by the anti-government protests carried pan-democrats to landslide victory last November, analyst says
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
