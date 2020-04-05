Hong Kong has adopted social-distancing measures to check the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: Hong Kong may have to impose wider lockdown, government adviser says, amid warnings of third wave of outbreak

  • Bernard Chan says there is still room to expand precautions, such as limiting restaurants to sell takeaway and telling non-essential businesses to close
  • Epidemiologist Yuen Kwok-yung warns of a possible third wave of outbreak as mainland Chinese resume work and may travel to Hong Kong
Alvin Lum
Updated: 3:05pm, 5 Apr, 2020

