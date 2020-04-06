Pan-democrats have revealed their strategy for securing their first Legislative Council majority in post-handover Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s opposition targets Legislative Council seats it has not won in over 20 years for majority bid
- For the 2020 Legislative Council election, pan-democrats target four key seats dominated by pro-establishment parties
- The camp eyes up its first majority in the Hong Kong legislature since 1997 to force the government into democratic reforms
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Pan-democrats have revealed their strategy for securing their first Legislative Council majority in post-handover Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong