Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s annual salary is set to jump to US$672,000. Photo: Robert Ng
Carrie Lam rejects bipartisan calls to turn down pay rise amid Hong Kong’s coronavirus-fuelled financial downturn
- The city’s chief executive, who will earn HK$5.21 million annually, is among the highest paid political leaders in the world
- Angry lawmakers from both the pro-establishment and opposition camps point to countries such as Singapore, where ministers have taken pay cuts
Topic | Hong Kong politics
