Protesters last year with Guy Fawkes masks. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Remember that mask ban? What happens if Hong Kong court upholds it amid coronavirus pandemic?

  • Legal scholars and government await ruling, with observers mixed on how judgment would affect a Hong Kong now writhing under a different crisis
  • Authorities invoked colonial-era law to tackle violent protests last year, but legislation was ruled unconstitutional by a court, prompting an appeal
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
SCMP
Alvin Lum and Chris Lau

Updated: 7:43am, 8 Apr, 2020

Protesters last year with Guy Fawkes masks. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE