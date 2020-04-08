With Hong Kong’s economy reeling amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a newspaper mogul has called on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to tap public coffers to pay two months’ wages for all. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: newspaper mogul calls on Lam to dip into public coffers to pay two months’ wages for all Hong Kong workers

  • Charles Ho points to countries like Britain, where wages have been subsidised to keep workers at home but employed
  • The Sing Tao News Corp chairman, a frequent critic of Lam’s, says double whammy of protests and Covid-19 have been severe blow to livelihoods
Tony Cheung
Updated: 1:26pm, 8 Apr, 2020

