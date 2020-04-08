With a tentative date of September 6 is in place for the upcoming Legislative Council election, the government is moving ahead with recruiting civil servants to work at polling stations. Photo: Edmond So
September 6 tentative date for Legislative Council election, but Hong Kong’s battle with Covid-19 lends uncertainty
- Following on the heels of their landslide in November district council polls, the city’s pan-democrats are keen to see election take place as scheduled
- Some 31,000 civil servants are being recruited for polling station work, while honorarium for ‘presiding officers’ is more than doubling from 2016
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
With a tentative date of September 6 is in place for the upcoming Legislative Council election, the government is moving ahead with recruiting civil servants to work at polling stations. Photo: Edmond So