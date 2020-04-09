Hong Kong officials plan to help companies pay a portion of their workers’ salaries, amid the coronavirus crisis. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: promises of transparency in Hong Kong wage subsidy scheme, amid fears of abuse of Covid-19 relief measure

  • Giants such as HSBC, MTR Corp and Jockey Club say they will not make use of the salary plan, but major developers yet to declare their intentions
  • Government promises transparency, but source says it will not discourage applications from big companies
Gary Cheung , Kanis Leung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:18pm, 9 Apr, 2020

