Executive Council members Regina Ip and Ip Kwok-him have said the government should not be hasty in repealing its October ban on masks. Photo: Felix Wong
Too early to abandon Hong Kong’s mask ban, government advisers say, while legal scholar suggests review is now in order
- Executive Council members Regina Ip and Ip Kwok-him say violent protests could again flare up once city’s battle with Covid-19 subsides
- But legal scholar Albert Chen suggested legal challenges will continue to crop up over an order appeal court judges said was intended to be temporary
