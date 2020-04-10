Executive Council members Regina Ip and Ip Kwok-him have said the government should not be hasty in repealing its October ban on masks. Photo: Felix Wong
Too early to abandon Hong Kong’s mask ban, government advisers say, while legal scholar suggests review is now in order

  • Executive Council members Regina Ip and Ip Kwok-him say violent protests could again flare up once city’s battle with Covid-19 subsides
  • But legal scholar Albert Chen suggested legal challenges will continue to crop up over an order appeal court judges said was intended to be temporary
Alvin Lum
Updated: 8:19pm, 10 Apr, 2020

