Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung hopes the new scheme will save the city’s unemployment rate from plunging to the levels of that during the Sars outbreak in 2003. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong ministers admit loopholes in wage subsidy scheme, but say the policy is still in the works
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says penalties may be imposed for any deviation from regulations, as he finalises scheme for approval at Legco
- Labour minister Law Chi-kwong says some relaxations will be there as they are acting fast, adding authorities are still designing the details
