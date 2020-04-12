Some seats in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council are filled with the help of trade union votes, leading to a surge in applications from the pro-worker bodies. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Anti-government activists’ plan to win key Legislative Council seats in 2020 elections suffers blow as minister reveals huge backlog to trade union approvals

  • Campaigners hoped to reverse pro-establishment dominance through proliferation of new trade unions, as applications rise from one in June to 978 last month
  • But minister warns only a fraction will be approved in time for September’s polls
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:45pm, 12 Apr, 2020

Some seats in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council are filled with the help of trade union votes, leading to a surge in applications from the pro-worker bodies. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE