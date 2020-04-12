Some seats in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council are filled with the help of trade union votes, leading to a surge in applications from the pro-worker bodies. Photo: Nora Tam
Anti-government activists’ plan to win key Legislative Council seats in 2020 elections suffers blow as minister reveals huge backlog to trade union approvals
- Campaigners hoped to reverse pro-establishment dominance through proliferation of new trade unions, as applications rise from one in June to 978 last month
- But minister warns only a fraction will be approved in time for September’s polls
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Some seats in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council are filled with the help of trade union votes, leading to a surge in applications from the pro-worker bodies. Photo: Nora Tam