Commuters in face masks head to work in Hong Kong with the city still on high alert as it seeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s civil servants battling 21st-century disease with 20th-century technology and bosses stuck in the past

  • Many have neither hardware nor software needed to work from home
  • Meanwhile, low-tech managers spurn virtual meetings and insist on seeing staff face to face
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 2:44pm, 13 Apr, 2020

Commuters in face masks head to work in Hong Kong with the city still on high alert as it seeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE