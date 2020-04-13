The cabinet-level Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and the central government liaison office both publicly took issue with opposition Legco members on Monday for using filibustering tactics to delay a vote on a key committee chairman position. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing agencies slam opposition lawmakers’ filibustering tactics as ‘dirty tricks’ that could violate their oaths of office
- Criticism of months-long delay in electing committee head a sign of impatience from central government, insiders say
- Liaison office says 14 bills and more than 80 subsidiary pieces of legislation held up as wait drags on
