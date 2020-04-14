The central government liaison office is Beijing’s representative in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing free to speak out about Hong Kong legislature, say pro-government heavyweights

  • Two central government organs blasted pro-democracy lawmakers for filibustering, sparking accusations of meddling in local affairs
  • But executive councillor and NPC member say the comments were appropriate
Victor Ting
Updated: 2:27pm, 14 Apr, 2020

