Priscilla Leung has issued a warning to Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong could lose its autonomy if opposition lawmakers don’t stop ‘fooling around’, says prominent loyalist

  • Basic Law Committee member Priscilla Leung issues stark warning regarding future of ‘one country, two systems’
  • Row has broken out over delays in Legislative Council with pro-democracy lawmakers accused of paralysing legislature
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Sum Lok-kei
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 12:18pm, 15 Apr, 2020

