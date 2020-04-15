Luo Huining, the director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, made his remarks on ‘National Security Education Day’. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus pandemic and protests highlight need for national security legislation in Hong Kong, says Beijing’s top official in city

  • Director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, Luo Huining, also urged the city to oppose acts that threatened its stability
  • Official makes his remarks on ‘National Security Education Day’
Topic |   Hong Kong Basic Law
Natalie Wong
Updated: 2:07pm, 15 Apr, 2020

