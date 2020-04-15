Luo Huining, the director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, made his remarks on ‘National Security Education Day’. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus pandemic and protests highlight need for national security legislation in Hong Kong, says Beijing’s top official in city
- Director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, Luo Huining, also urged the city to oppose acts that threatened its stability
- Official makes his remarks on ‘National Security Education Day’
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
Luo Huining, the director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, made his remarks on ‘National Security Education Day’. Photo: May Tse