The former member of staff at the Chief Executive’s Office died after falling from a residential building in Kowloon. Photo: Wikipedia
Hong Kong civil servant’s death prompts complaints about workload and management styles at government’s press office
- Information Services Department head Rex Chang facing mounting pressure to launch independent review
- Staff member’s stinging criticism of leadership includes comment on ‘record-low workplace morale’
