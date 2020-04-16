A third Beijing agency waded into the debate over an unfilled committee chair at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Thursday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Mainland bodies have duty to ‘supervise’, ‘set things right’ in Hong Kong, Beijing’s foreign affairs arm in city says

  • ‘Only natural’ for central government agencies to weigh in on opposition’s ‘attempt to hijack LegCo’, foreign affairs office says
  • Meanwhile, pro-establishment lawmaker Starry Lee sends letter to House Committee members demanding action – and referring to herself as chairman
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
SCMP
Natalie Wong , Alvin Lum and Karen Zhang

Updated: 11:23pm, 16 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A third Beijing agency waded into the debate over an unfilled committee chair at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Thursday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE