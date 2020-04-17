Police obtained warrants to search the phones of Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow mount legal challenge over warrants obtained by police to search phones and Facebook office

  • Court document names three magistrates who signed off on the warrants as defendants along with the commissioner of police
  • Pair, who say their privacy was violated, also argue that because of warrants’ vague wording, police could exploit a loophole allowing them to search 3,700 other phones
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau and Brian Wong

Updated: 1:17am, 17 Apr, 2020

