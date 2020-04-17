The House Committee met for the first time on Friday since Beijing publicly expressed displeasure with the ongoing deadlock that has prevented the election of a chairman. Photo: SCMP
Plenty of frustration but no breakthroughs as Hong Kong lawmakers debate deadlock on Legislative Council committee
- Civic Party’s Dennis Kwok ‘no longer fit’ to preside over sessions, pro-establishment lawmakers argue in 40-minute session
- The House Committee’s lack of a chair, the result of opposition filibustering, has left multiple pieces of legislation in limbo
Topic | Hong Kong politics
The House Committee met for the first time on Friday since Beijing publicly expressed displeasure with the ongoing deadlock that has prevented the election of a chairman. Photo: SCMP