Officers at the home of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai in Ho Man Tin. Photo: Edmond So
At least 14 from Hong Kong opposition camp arrested over unlawful protests, police also searching for media tycoon Jimmy Lai
- Those held include former lawmakers Martin Lee, Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan, ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok- hung and Au Nok-hin
- Earlier, Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, Lee and Yeung Sum were charged for taking part in unauthorised assembly on August 31 last year
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Officers at the home of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai in Ho Man Tin. Photo: Edmond So