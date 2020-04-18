Officers at the home of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai in Ho Man Tin. Photo: Edmond So
At least 14 from Hong Kong opposition camp arrested over unlawful protests, police also searching for media tycoon Jimmy Lai

  • Those held include former lawmakers Martin Lee, Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan, ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok- hung and Au Nok-hin
  • Earlier, Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, Lee and Yeung Sum were charged for taking part in unauthorised assembly on August 31 last year
Alvin Lum
Updated: 1:42pm, 18 Apr, 2020

