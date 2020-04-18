A man walks by an advertisement in Central, Hong Kong, during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong legislature approves HK$137.5 billion aid package

  • Earlier attempt to adjourn debate fails as tensions continue to simmer over Beijing’s recent criticism of pan-democratic camp
  • DAB’s Ann Chiang says her side is not wholly satisfied with measures either, but they should be endorsed first to help needy
Tony Cheung
Updated: 3:23pm, 18 Apr, 2020

