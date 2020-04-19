Professor Albert Chen Hung-yee advises Beijing as a member of the Basic Law Committee. Photo: David Wong
Leading legal adviser says Beijing offices right to criticise opposition lawmakers

  • Professor Albert Chen, a member of the Basic Law Committee, argues Article 22 covering the central authorities’ role in the city must not be narrowly interpreted
  • The ‘admonition’ over the legislature’s failure to pass bills is justified given it goes to the heart of effective governing
