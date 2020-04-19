A national flag flutters in the breeze outside the China’s liaison office building in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Controversy over Beijing’s liaison office role deepens after Hong Kong government flip-flops on position, declaring again that agency’s work not limited by Basic Law article

  • Drama centres on three statements issued within 4.5 hours over accusations the liaison office and HKMAO had interfered by criticising opposition
  • Article 22 of the mini-constitution states that no mainland Chinese authority may interfere in the city’s affairs
Natalie Wong
Updated: 12:53pm, 19 Apr, 2020

