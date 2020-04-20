The Legislative Council has not had a properly functioning House Committee for months. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Passiveness or unclear Legco rules? All eyes on Hong Kong pro-Beijing bloc’s next move over gridlocked House Committee chair election

  • Amid the gridlock, 14 bills and 89 pieces of subsidiary legislation are held up, including a national anthem bill that, observers say, is testing Beijing’s patience
  • Central government agencies have waded into row, with observers stumped over pro-establishment’s inaction as opposition continues to filibuster
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Gary Cheung
Updated: 8:47am, 20 Apr, 2020

